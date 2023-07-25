MOP1.4B “Adventure Park” not the same item previously budgeted at MOP229M

The previously presented budget of MOP1.4 billion for the new Hac Sa “Adventure Park” is not a mere increase on the 2020 revamp project budgeted at MOP229 million, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, said yesterday in a press conference organized to explain the project in more detail.

Cheong said that contrary to what has been aired in some comments from several members of the public, these are different projects with very different budgets. He explained that back in 2020 the budget approved and listed on the Macau government’s Investment and Development Expenditure Plan (PIDDA) in 2021 was just for a “beautification” of an area of around seven hectares of a land area that was abandoned and in bad shape.

At the time there were several works done to improve the condition of the land and open it for public use with some new facilities and spaces that can be seen currently at Hac Sa.

Cheong said that the “Adventure Park” comes precisely from the gathering of public opinions on the space and on how to improve it and make better use of it, which, in time, created the idea of the “Adventure Park” that spans over an area of 10 ha and will have numerous facilities and venues for the public, he explained.

The new project is completely different from the previous one, but it will take advantage of the earthwork and other basic preparations made for the first one.

According to the long explanation made, the new area will be divided into 12 sections and will comprise over 200 different components that include not only the adventure areas but also grass areas, concert and events zone and camping sites.

Additionally, the area will also include a new parking lot with an estimated capacity of over 200 cars and also over 100 motorcycles.

“It’s an Adventure camp for everyone. It’s dedicated to the mental and physical health of the population which are part of this government’s policies. We have built public areas before but they were mostly directed to children only. With this 10-ha space in Hac Sa we hope finally to have a place for everyone, including schools,” Cheong said, noting that this space is expected to be open 24H per day “to be like a garden of the city.”

MOP1.4B is just a rough estimate that will work as the max. ceiling

Answering the many questions from the media, Cheong also explained that the MOP1.4B that has been aired by the design company is “just a rough estimation,” with the final price of the project to be known only at the time of the adjudication after the public tender.

Still, Cheong said that the figure will work as a maximum ceiling for the government in an attempt to save the public purse but, “without jeopardizing the quality and the safety of the project,” he noted.

Considered overpriced by some, the IAM representatives also explained that the factor of proximity to the sea and the corrosive effects of it are also being taken into account with the government aiming to ensure durability.

The Park will be managed by a private entity that will be under the supervision of the IAM, a fact that is justified by the degree of specialization needed to run such a space.

Unclear also is the fact that users might have to pay a fee for some of the attractions with Cheong noting that the goal of the government is “to make it affordable for everyone,” by opposition to some entertainment parks located at the integrated resorts that charge very high prices for entry fees, he said.

When questioned on the environmental impact of the project the Secretary said that to move “from a vacant lot full of rubbish and weeds for what we have today is already a significant improvement of the quality of the environment in the area.”

Also questioned on the timeline for the project, the vice president of IAM, Lo Chi Kin, said that it is estimated that the final plans will be concluded by the end of this year, with the construction and opening to the public of some “simple areas” to happen by the end of 2024. As for the completion of the park, this will be only in 2025.

On the topic, Cheong said that a “slight delay” might occur due to the current “hearing of public opinion” on the project but he said he believed this process to be necessary.