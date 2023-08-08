MOP600 million for new TSI building at Nam Van, 15 bids tendered

The new facilities of the Second Instance Court (TSI) to be built at the Nam Van Lake plots C12 (current Final Instance Court building) and C14 (empty plot) should cost around MOP600 million, according to proposals submitted by the 15 bidding companies responding to the public tender.

The official ceremony of the bid opening was held by the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) late last week.

According to government information, works should begin before year’s end although the winning bid has not been selected. The 15 bidders have proposed prices between MOP582.7 million and MOP648.6 million with construction times also varying between 806 and 815 working days.

The highest bid was submitted by a consortium composed of the companies Ad & C Engenharia e Construções Companhia, Limitada, and China Road and Bridge Corporation, which proposed to build the project for MOP648,600,000 within 812 working days.

The lowest bid was proposed by a consortium composed of the Companhia de Construção Urbana J&T, Limitada, and Construção de Obras Portuárias Zhen Hwa, Limitada which proposed to conclude the works in 810 working days for MOP582,686,000.

The average of the 15 bids was MOP620.5 million.

The building will be located on plots C12 and C14 of Lake Nam Van, with an area of around 5,928 m2. The project will promote changes to the existing TUI building which adds a brand new one on the adjacent land plot that will have five floors above ground and three additional basement levels.

The new and the existing building will be connected through the basement level.

When it was launched, the tender established a maximum of 900 working days for the completion of the works.

Plot C12 was one of the land plots that the government retrieved due to the expiration of its concession contract without having been used by the concessionaire.

The land was let to the real estate company Tim Keng Van and the Companhia de Construções Nam Van and was under the charge of Kerry Property Company to build a residential building approved by the former Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Ao Man Long.

At the time, the project was approved for a residential tower with a maximum height of 154.20 meters, and about 50-stories high, a project that clashed with the rules from UNESCO concerning the protection of listed heritage sites from July 15, 2005, in which was included the Chapel of Our Lady of Penha.