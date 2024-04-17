More flights underway this quarter

The Civil Aviation Authority of Macau (AACM) has approved additional scheduled flights to Beijing and Ningbo in mainland China starting from April.

Moreover, during the summer school holiday season, which commences in July, the AACM will allow supplementary services on existing regional routes, as well as the introduction of new regional routes.

Effective from April 25, China Southern Airlines will operate seven flights per week between Macau and Beijing starting from the end of April.

Starting from April 28, Air Macau will be permitted to operate 14 weekly flights on the Ningbo route. Presently, Air Macau is the only airline providing direct flights between Macau and Ningbo, with a frequency of seven flights per week.

From July 1, Korean Air will be able to enter the Macau-Seoul service market with seven weekly flights. Air Macau, Jin Air, and Jeju Air already offer services to the South Korean capital.

Also starting from July 1, Air Macau will increase its flights between Macau and Kuala Lumpur to seven per week, increased from the current four. AirAsia is the only other airline currently operating this service, with daily flights on the route.

New regional routes include a Macau-Clark service in the Philippines, operated by Philippines AirAsia, starting from June 1. Additionally, Air Macau will introduce a Macau-Fukuoka route in Japan, commencing from July 1. Staff Reporter