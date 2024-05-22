More foreign visitors in May: MGTO

There have been 7,000 to 8,000 international tourists per day on average this month, which is 1,000 to 2,000 more than the daily average in April, according to data from the tourism bureau. Deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Cheng Wai Tong, also said that there has been an increase in the number of international cruise passengers visiting Macau. Since March, 500 people have visited Macau in groups, while many cruise passengers have chosen to explore Macau independently. Cheng said that authorities have distributed 250,000 copies of promotional material including discounts on air tickets and ferry tickets, which have proven to be effective in attracting tourists.

Related