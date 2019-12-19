More Hong Kong activists, journalists denied entry to Macau

Journalists from more than five media outlets outside of Macau, including journalists from pro-establishment publications, have been refused entry to the territory.

Yesterday, five journalists from Hong Kong’s Now News came to Macau to report on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit. One of the five journalists was refused entry on the grounds that he poses a threat to Macau’s public safety and order.

Some considered this surprising because the journalist had previously been registered, approved and issued a media pass by the Macau government to cover Xi’s visit. However, the Macau immigration authority still deported the journalist back to Hong Kong.

Now News considers the immigration authority’s decision unacceptable and difficult to comprehend.

Besides this journalist, yesterday two reporters from Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK were not allowed to set foot in Macau to cover Xi’s visit.

The procedure by which these two journalists were denied entry was more complex. Both, upon their arrival, were not only questioned about their personal details, such as contact numbers, address, and parental information, but also had their personal and reporter IDs, which had been issued by the Hong Kong government, seized by Macau’s immigration authority.

Macau PSP officers ordered the two abovementioned journalists to sign a letter declaring that they voluntarily allowed Macau’s police authority to check their phones, including their photos and Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp profiles.

Macau police authority also questioned the journalists about whether they had installed Telegram or other messaging apps.

On the same day, two journalists from Commercial Radio Hong Kong were unable to enter Macau because the Macau police authority believed they would pose a risk to Macau’s safety and order. Macau’s Government Information Bureau had earlier approved these two journalists’ interview requests.

One journalist from TVB and another from the South China Morning Post were rejected entry to Macau earlier this week as well.

In addition to the official turndown from Macau’s security authority, several local journalists were reportedly recently threatened by unknown sources amid the 20th anniversary of Macau’s handover.

Yesterday, the New Macau Association issued a statement urging for respect and protection of freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

The association expressed strong concern over the incidents and condemned any act against freedom of the press. The association urges the SAR government to take steps to protect freedom of expression and freedom of the press from interference and threats so that the promise of One Country, Two Systems and Macau’s international image can be maintained.

In addition to these journalists, activists from Hong Kong were also barred from approaching Macau’s border.

A ferry company barred a group of Hong Kong protesters, including a well-known pro-democracy activist, from boarding a boat.

The travel company gave the group a Macau police notice that said that the activist Leung Kwok-hung, also known as “Long Hair,” among others, intended to disrupt activities around the 20th anniversary of Macau’s return to Chinese control, prompting authorities to ban them from entering the territory.

Leung and around 10 protesters held up posters of Xi and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in a Hong Kong shopping center beside a ferry terminal. They spoke about the five demands Hong Kong’s protesters have issued, which include universal suffrage, and recalled the Tiananmen Square democracy movement that ended in bloodshed in 1989.

Besides the entry bans, Macau’s pro-democracy lawmakers said that they received invitations to only parts of the three-day Macau handover anniversary celebration events. Sulu Sou, for example, the young pro-democrat, is only invited to attend the flag- raising ceremony and the gala. JZ