More police officers will be equipped with cameras

The security authority plans to purchase another 100 cameras for frontline police officers, the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, announced yesterday at the press conference about the crime statistics of the first quarter of 2018.

“On March 14, 100 cameras were already put into operation. Until last Saturday, cameras were used in four cases,” Wong reported. “Not that every police officer should be equipped with cameras, but the equipment is necessary for law enforcement on some occasions. [We] will add another 100 cameras,” he added.

Wong stated that the cameras will be purchased this year. In the first quarter of 2018, the Macau police force filed 3,547 criminal cases, 59 more than in the same period of 2017. An obvious increase has been recorded in robbery. In total, 23 robberies were recorded, representing a 27.8 percent growth.

However, the most significant growth was registered in the number of illegal appropriations.

In total, 691 of these cases were recorded, 281 more than that in 2017. Of these, 346 cases (up from 169 cases in 2017) were related to residents or tourists who lost their belongings in taxis, an increase of 104 percent.

Illegal imprisonment and drug trafficking offences decreased 41.9 percent and 18.6 percent respectively.

Some 6,886 mainland residents overstayed their visas in Macau, while only 373 people from other regions did so.

“If we can’t deport [some people] immediately, […] we will detain them for 60 days. If we can’t keep detaining them [beyond the 60 day period], we will issue a temporary stay permit to them. Currently, there are ten people in this situation,” said Wong. According to Wong, 188 people are presently detained at the Public Security Police Force detention center.

Regarding taxi violations, overcharging still topped all taxi infractions. In the first quarter, 1,878 taxi violations were recorded, 587 more than in the same period of 2017, with 1,192 (63.5 percent) related to overcharging.

When addressing other matters, Secretary Wong revealed that the amendment of the city’s national security law is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2019.

Recently, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam mentioned she would communicate with Macau’s government officials concerning entry denials to Hong Kong lawmakers, activists, and journalists.

“The Hong Kong Chief Executive is very aware of the fact that every place has its own immigration policies, and she expressed her respect for that,” said Wong.

Wong believes that Macau’s immigration policies will not present difficulties to the Greater Bay Area plan.

“On the contrary, the Greater Bay Area needs a safe environment,” said Wong.

Once again, Wong noted that “Macau’s security situation in 2017 remained, in general, stable and favorable.”

Share this: Tweet





