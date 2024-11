The Monetary Authority of Macao has reported that new approvals for residential mortgage loans (RMLs) and commercial real estate loans (CRELs) both rose in September. New RMLs surged 142.1% month-on-month to MOP3.05 billion, primarily driven by a significant increase in loans to residents. In contrast, the outstanding balance of RMLs fell 1.3%, while CRELs saw a slight increase of 0.1%.

