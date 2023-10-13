mPay users reporting issues while using the platform abroad

Some local residents have reported problems while using the mPay service, which uses the Alipay+ platform to process payments outside Macau and was recently launched by the local electronic payment platform.

According to users, while trying to pay with the Alipay platform, the mPay payment was delayed for a long period or did not prompt any action. Others claim to have received a notification from the app stating that the network was busy and asking users to try again later.

Either way, local users have had payments through the platform refused and have had to find other solutions to pay for goods or services.

So far, the feedback collected by the Times refers to users attempting to use the platform in the neighboring region of Hong Kong only.

Contacted by the Times, AGTech Holdings, owner of Macau Pass, the company that operates the mPay app, said, “mPay’s cross-border payment via Alipay+ is a fairly new service and we will continue to improve merchant coverage and user experience.”

Without referring to the issues encountered by users nor the potential causes, a company representative added, “We will keep up regular checking and any feedback is welcome.”

AGTech Holdings also did not wish to provide any information at this time on the number of users that have already used this new function, which was launched about two months ago.

The company announced in August that the local platform would join with Alipay+ to expand its coverage to more than 40 countries.

At the time it was unclear when the service would be available as the company said that in some countries or regions, the service could be operating as early as September. In others, this would only happen somewhere between October and December this year.

Among the countries covered by the new partnership are the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, as well as the 24 countries in the European Economic Area (all European Union countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway).

Also included will be countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand and the United States of America.

On Sept. 22, the Macau Pass company announced in another statement that, using the opportunity of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, payments via Alipay+ had been made available for cross-border payments for mPay users in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

This cross-border payment function is only applicable to mPay users that are Macau residents and who have acquired a user status on the mobile app of JR (Junior), Intermediate-3A and Advanced-3B levels.