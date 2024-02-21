MPGA relaunches with Michael Wong as new president

The Macau Professional Golfers Association (MPGA) has relaunched its activities following a halt in operations due to the pandemic.

With the relaunch of activities, the association announced Hong Kong actor Michael Wong as the new president of the group.

Wong has appeared in more than 100 feature films since his career started in Hong Kong in 1985, and starred in the recent box office hit “A Guilty Conscience”. He is also a single handicap golfer.

Originally formed in 2006, the MPGA is now re-launching after the global pandemic with “renewed vigor and an exciting program.” The MPGA has set forth several ambitious goals to be achieved in the coming years.

In a press conference yesterday, Wong announced the association’s five-year plan, including the creation of a new generation of proficient golf professionals, and introducing and promoting golf to a wider audience.

Aside from this, the group also aims to “provide professional services to businesses and associations for golfers and stage exciting events featuring PGA Professionals and Celebrities.”

Looking ahead, the MPGA also announced an extensive tuition program for students, offering them the opportunity to learn or refine their skills under the guidance of PGA golf professionals.

This year, the MPGA will stage the first annual “MPGA Ladies Day” as well as the first “MPGA Pro-Am.”

By 2025, the group intends to launch the annual “MPGA Pro-Celebrity” event.

By 2026, the group also plans to certify the first MPGA Fully Qualified professional.

The MPGA “is excited to embark on this journey towards excellence and invites all golf enthusiasts, professionals, and businesses to join them in their pursuit of elevating the sport in Macau,” the group stated. Staff Reporter