MPU launches financial technology course

The Center for Continuing Education at the Macau Polytechnic University (MPU) is set to launch its inaugural “Financial Technology and Industry Practice” course on March 12. This initiative aims to equip financial practitioners and interested individuals with essential knowledge and skills in modern financial technology. The course, which is part of the Continuing Professional Development Program for Insurance Intermediaries, offers diverse content that covers the fundamentals, applications, and risks of financial technology across banking, securities, and insurance.

