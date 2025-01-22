MPU professor named among world’s most cited researchers for fourth year

Leyi Wei, a Visiting Coordinating Professor at the Center for Artificial Intelligence-Driven Drug Discovery at Macau Polytechnic University, has been recognized in Clarivate’s “Highly Cited Researchers” list for 2024. This marks his fourth consecutive year in the top 1% of the world’s most cited scientists in the interdisciplinary field.

Clarivate’s annual list highlights influential researchers based on highly cited articles published from 2013 to 2023. This year, more than 6,000 scientists were selected globally. Wei’s research focuses on artificial intelligence and bioinformatics, contributing to drug discovery and biomolecular understanding, and it has over 140 publications.