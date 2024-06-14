MPU ranks in Top 400 in Times Higher Education

The Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings 2024 has placed Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) between 301st and 400th. This marks MPU’s debut in the overall rankings and positions as the top-ranked university in the SAR. The Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings is a global assessment of universities that ranks institutions across four areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching, aligning with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). MPU has also advanced to the 72nd position globally in the scope of “Decent Work and Economic Growth” among the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

