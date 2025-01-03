MPU rector highlights interdisciplinary education at Global AI Forum

Marcus Im, rector of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), addressed the Times Higher Education (THE) Global AI Forum, emphasizing the importance of interdisciplinary education in shaping future talent. The forum, themed “Higher Education in the AI Era,” brought together leading scholars to explore innovations and partnerships in academia. Im pointed out MPU’s commitment to integrating AI across diverse fields, including drug discovery and environmental management.
