MSAR to grant unprecedented prestigious title to Filipino worker

Dubbed as a “Filipino Hero” in Macau, Loreto Mijares will be the first non- resident Filipino to receive the Honorific Title – Prestige Award by the MSAR government in mid-January.

Mijares will be awarded for his courageous act of saving three local residents when Typhoon Hato battered the city on August 23.

The Filipino worker’s heroic act was caught on video by his wife, Nafe Mijares, which surfaced online and was also recognized by international media.

Despite his fear of swimming due to a childhood incident, Mijares saved the drowning elderlies and a man who was shouting for help, by grabbing an empty sealed mineral water bottle, along with the help of local neighbors who provided a rope, and made a life buoy.

The Overseas Filipino Worker received numerous awards including plaques of appreciation from Filipino community groups and his employer, The Parisian Macao.

Just recently, he was awarded the Excellence Award in the Leading Example category of the Macau Business Awards, and has been given an award from a Manila-based recruitment agency, Ikon.

Mijares was also nominated for the Philippines’ “Bagong Bayani Awards,” for his heroic act – a recognition given to Filipino workers outside the Philippines by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Mijares, who is still in awe of the several recognitions he has received, said he did not expect that his decision to save the lives of a local couple and man would be recognized.

“During the typhoon, I was initially scared because the waters were rising. But I just prayed and asked God to strengthen me to save those who were drowning,” he said.

Mijares helped the residents get to the roof of a vehicle, which was also almost reached by the waters, as seen in the viral video.

According to Mijares, the recognition that will bestowed upon him by the MSAR is not only for him but also for his compatriots in the region and abroad.

“This is a big honor, not just for me, but for my fellow Filipinos around the world. Even those who aren’t my compatriots recognized this courageous act. I believe this plays a big recognition to the Filipino community,” he said.

“We’re always ready to help especially if it concerns the lives of others. My compatriots would have done the same,” Mijares added.

Meanwhile, Nafe Mijares added, “I think this also shows that we’re not only here to work but also to help others despite the differences in our nationalities – even when we need to risk our lives to save others.”

The Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit for 2017 will be given to 42 individuals and organizations in mid-January in recognition of their achievements, outstanding contributions and distinguished service.

