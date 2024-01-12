MUST brings in over 200 scholars for space and planetary science forum

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Macau International Forum on Space and Planetary Science, held at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) yesterday, brings together experts and scholars in many fields of planetary science.

The forum, showcasing over 200 scholars from Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China, will run until tomorrow, with scholars speaking on fields of space and planetary science.

According to MUST, the forum will “play a positive role in promoting academic exchanges in space and planetary science and enhancing the integration and innovation of multidisciplinary research methods.”

MUST president Joseph Lee pointed out in his speech at the opening ceremony that he believed that the holding of this forum would have a positive impact on promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and the international planetary science community. He also thought the forum would positively accelerate China’s advances in deep space exploration, planetary science, and other related disciplines.

At the same time, Lee said that the forum would also “inspire and attract more young people who are full of curiosity and thirsty for knowledge, leading them to pay attention to the stars and the sea, and stimulate their strong interest and engagement in scientific research.”

Chui Sai Peng, chairman of the Association for Promotion of Science & Technology of Macau, echoed Lee’s sentiments. He said that through this forum, the development and application of space and planetary sciences in Macau would be further promoted. He also argued that the public’s awareness and understanding of space and planetary sciences would be improved. Staff Reporter