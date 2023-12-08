MUST space scientist: Commodifying space technology relies on threshold

The gradual lowering of the threshold to accessing space technology will help in commodifying the science, which should happen soon, Chair Professor Zong Qiugang, director of Space Science Institute and State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences, Macau University of Science and Technology, said.

“I still remember many years ago, when I was researching near the South Pole, satellite telephone charges were USD4 per minute,” Zong recalled. “Now, even GPS and television transmission use artificial satellite technologies.”

The scientist emphasized that the entry threshold for commodified space technology has been consistently lowered. Referring to commercial astronautics, he believes that it will soon be available in China. In the future, Zong added, space science will help full coverage of mobile communications.

“In fact, many Chinese private enterprises have been investing in this area and are testing the technology,” Zong disclosed. “The key is to further lower the access threshold, so that it can become as widely accessible as possible.”

The scholar added that space technology is not as distant from regular people as most people think. Not only has it been used in data transmission, it is also involved in agriculture and tides. He reiterated that the lunar calendar, on which farmers rely, is based on the movements and activities of the moon.

While discussing the position of Macau in national and global research on space, Zong complimented the city’s background that is enriched by cultures from both the east and the west. Admitting to the slight difference between eastern and western mindsets, Zong highlighted Macau’s capacity to gather perspectives from both sides in space science research.

Furthermore, the city’s strategic geographical and political location determines its academic value. The One Country, Two Systems principle helps gather scholars from around the world to explore science and expand boundaries.

In the meantime, Zong believes that Macau will provide strong support when commercial space travel commences in China. The scientist thinks that people in the city will be intrigued and keen to experience astronautics when it is commercialized.