MUST uncovers fake Hong Kong exam credentials of 24 students

A total of 24 non-local students were found to have fraudulently submitted their Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) results for university admission in the city, leading to their expulsion.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has revealed that the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) conducted a verification process with Hong Kong authorities, uncovering that 24 non-local students allegedly submitted false HKDSE results to gain admission.

After confirming that the diplomas were counterfeit, the organization responsible for school examinations in Hong Kong filed a complaint with the police, who are now investigating the matter.

“The university is currently revoking these students’ status and investigating their actions, having reported the situation to DSEDJ as per established protocols. Furthermore, it has been reported that Hong Kong authorities have referred the matter to the police for further investigation, with ongoing communication between DSEDJ and Macau police,” the bureau said in a statement.

In response to this situation, DSEDJ reiterated that all universities in Macau have intensified their verification procedures for academic qualifications and examination results, with no additional fraudulent cases identified thus far.

The bureau reiterated that to combat the use of fake academic credentials in higher education applications, authorities have implemented a collaborative mechanism with various institutions. In June, July, and August of this year, guidelines were issued regarding admissions and academic qualifications, alongside several verification meetings.

Christine Choi Yuk-lin, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Education, condemned the fraudulent applications as “outrageous” during a radio interview on Saturday.

According to a report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP), she emphasized the gravity of the offense, noting that using fake documents is a serious crime that could lead to a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Choi confirmed that upon investigation by the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA), it was confirmed that all submitted DSE certificates were indeed fake.

Choi stated that a police report had already been filed in response to these findings and urged universities to verify any suspicious qualifications with HKEAA.

This incident marks one of the first known cases in recent years where individuals have attempted to use fraudulent HKDSE qualifications to gain admission to universities outside of Hong Kong.

Other universities in Macau reported no additional cases after increasing their verification checks.

Choi also warned prospective students against trusting intermediary agents who claim to offer guaranteed admissions through dubious means, reiterating that such actions are criminal offenses with severe consequences.

DSEDJ also reminded that that all higher education institutions in Macau will rigorously enforce recruitment and registration processes, ensuring comprehensive verification of academic qualifications and examination results.

Additionally, the bureau reiterated that universities in Macau do not permit applications through intermediaries.