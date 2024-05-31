N3 bus route to temporarily extend to Hac Sa beach

The Transport Bureau has announced that it will temporarily extend the N3 bus route to service residents going to Hac Sa Beach from June 1 to August 31. The extended N3 route will add stops at the BBQ park and the beach itself, making it more convenient for people to access the area during the peak summer season. The temporary route extension is part of the government’s efforts to enhance public transportation and provide better services to residents and visitors alike. Officials hope the added convenience will encourage more people to explore Macau’s beaches and outdoor attractions during the summer season.

Related