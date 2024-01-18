NAPE Promenade to include a dozen different leisure and sports areas

The second phase of the South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade will include a dozen different leisure areas and sports facilities to cater for everyone, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) said yesterday afternoon during the project presentation press conference.

The project that follows on from the so-called Kun Iam Promenade will be extended, passing the Macau Tower to the “Gate of Understanding” (Porta do Entendimento) and will include a leisure trail, a cycle track, a skate park and several fitness and outdoor exercise areas, as well as multifunction plazas and sports grounds dedicated to several sports activities.

Presenting the project, a representative of the company in charge of the preliminary design (C&V Estudio de Arquitectura, Lda), Architect Kam Fong Wa, noted that the project layout was to be divided into zones, each one with different functions.

“The main dynamic routes will involve a barrier-free waterfront leisure trail and cycle track extending across the whole area. The waterfront leisure trail will be at least 5 meters wide. The lanes of the cycle track running in opposite directions will be 1,300 meters long and 4 meters wide each, and the total length of one lap will be about 2,600 meters. Part of the cycle track will be elevated to maximize the land use in the leisure area and provide more shaded space,” she said, adding that the whole area design adopts a micro-topographical design with undulating slopes to increase the green and shaded areas as well as to allow some buildings and facilities to be “incorporated” in the slops creating a visually clean and open area.

She also said that a pedal kart circuit will also be built with a layout based on the Guia Circuit. A training area and a balance bike area are also included in the area dedicated to young children.

Fountains, scenic trails, grass areas, and fitness facilities of different levels (including those adapted to the elderly and people with limited mobility) are also planned.

Relocation of facilities

The IAM explained that as the project will use the land resources in the coastal area, where currently already exist some sports grounds, these will be relocated to the Eastern side of the project, located at the side of the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge.

Planned for the area closer to the Macau Tower are leisure, multifunctional plazas, and open-space areas that, according to the design company, can host concerts and other events as well as also be used for the “burning of firecrackers” during festive seasons such as the Lunar New Year.

Kam also noted that the project could also host other activities that normally happen in that area such as the “Food Festival.”

She also noted that there is a plan to coordinate with the existing areas and facilities of the Macau Tower to integrate and merge the whole space. This would create a consistent experience of the whole promenade to the Gate of Understanding.

The existing sports facilities, close to the Gate of Understanding, will also be integrated into this project as will the existing toilet facilities that are to be revamped.

The project also includes three commercial places to be used for food and beverage purposes as well as another three kiosks besides areas with vending machines and toilet facilities.

The project, currently in draft, is proposed to start construction before the end of this year with the construction time to last for approximately two years (until the end of 2026).

IAM said that the construction will start from the Eastern point (close to the bridge) to allow time for the sports grounds (currently close to Macau Tower) to be relocated.

Questioned on the topic, the Head of the Department of Public Roads and Drainage of IAM, Ho Man Him, said that there is an idea “in the future” to continue to extend this promenade passing the Gate of Understanding and link it to Barra and Inner Harbour area.

He also said that the current project is considering linking the Barra Transports Hub to facilitate the citizens’ access.

Transport reorganization

The project involves the use of part of the land currently occupied by the public bus companies for the parking and maintenance of the buses but Ho said that the area on the line is not “significant” and that the matter will be coordinated between the IAM and the Transport Bureau to optimize the space and land resources.

The construction of the promenade will also create a new “temporary road” connecting to Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen to facilitate public access to the area.

About 80 street car parking spaces and, an undisclosed number of motorcycle parking spaces, will also be built. A new bus stop will also be created to serve the promenade.

Second phase promenade without a cost estimation

The draft project of the second phase of the South Shore Waterfront Green Promenade to link the area west of the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge to the “Gate of Understanding” (Porta do Entendimento) has been presented yesterday by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM).

In the press conference, the IAM presented in full detail the project that aims to start construction at the end of this year but did not choose to disclose any projection of the estimated cost of the project.

To the many questions from the media on the topic, Ho Man Him, Head of the Department of Public Roads and Drainage of IAM, said, “since this is only a draft project that has no floor plans for the buildings nor for the many facilities, it is not possible to provide details of any budget or general costs.”

The same official also refused to compare the project with the first phase of the Promenade (linking the Macau Science Center to the Statue of Kun Iam) as, “they are very different projects in size and in facilities to be included,” adding, “our idea is to present the general project to the public first and collect opinions on it so we can perfect it before it is finalized. Only after that can we have a clear picture of how much this project will cost.”

He noted that this second phase spans about 60,000 square meters while the first phase was only 17,000 m2, adding that the equipment to be installed as well as the works to be developed are also very different.

“One thing is certain, I [assure] you that we will make a good use of the public money on the construction of this project,” Ho said.

Also questioned on the topic, Ho said that the project has already received input from several public services and entities but will be also discussed among the civil society through the hearing of opinion from the Community Advisory Committees as well as several associations and groups, he said, noting that this is the only form of public consultation that is expected to happen and there will be no formal public consultation as adopted in other cases.

The Head of the Department of Public Roads and Drainage of IAM also noted that the IAM will be also open to hear the opinions of the general public and will organize some public sessions where these opinions and suggestions can be aired. RM