“National Gold Medalists Visit to Macau – Vitality Walk 2024 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group” will be held

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau SAR, the “National Gold Medalists Visit to Macau – Vitality Walk 2024 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group”, organized by the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China, co-organized by Associação de Amizade de Membros da Conferência Consultiva Política do Povo Chinês na Instância de Província de Macau, and title sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), will take place from December 7 to 8. This event will be joined by national gold medalists, including renowned track and field athlete Su Bingtian, pool player Pan Xiaoting, diving athlete Wu Minxia, gymnastics athletes Li Xiaopeng, Liu Xuan and Li Shanshan, badminton players Fu Haifeng and Zhang Ning, and volleyball player, Zhao Ruirui.

The “National Gold Medalists Visit to Macau” series has been successfully organized for over a decade, with participating athletes consistently supporting Macau’s significant annual charity event, the “Walk for a Million”. The event, which aims to promote patriotism and sportsmanship through the positive image of national athletes, enhances the sense of national identity, belonging, and pride among Macau residents. As the main sponsor of this year’s event, GEG will host the athletes at the Galaxy Hotel™ during their 3-day-visit in Macau.

The “Vitality Walk 2024” event spans 2 days. On December 7, national gold medalists will visit schools and communities, including the Macao University of Tourism and the Workers’ Children High School. During these visits, athletes will interact with students and local residents, sharing their valuable experiences to inspire resilience and ambition. Moreover, they will partake in activities at Galaxy Macau™, interact with various community groups, and visit the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, an area that is being jointly revitalized by the Macau SAR Government and GEG, to immerse themselves in Macau’s rich cultural history. On December 8, the athletes will participate in the “Walk for a Million”, supporting participants and promoting the spirit of philanthropy and goodwill.