National integration still key in Two Sessions spirit

One country, two systems and national integration remain the core spirit of the “Two Sessions,” the collective term for the second plenaries of the 14th term of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), according to a briefing yesterday afternoon following the recent close of the sessions in Beijing.

Yesterday, Beijing’s Liaison Office in Macau organized a briefing on the spirit of the Two Sessions, catering to over 260 people from the local government as well as local and national associations, companies and governmental advisors.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng reminded those present to “accurately implement ‘One country, two systems’ and construct walls for national security.” He said that the relations between ‘One country, two systems’ must be accurately understood to “safeguard the full governance authority of the Central People’s Government, implement the principle of ‘Macau governed by patriots’ and unyieldingly safeguard national sovereignty, security and developmental interests.”

He also reiterated that Macau must grasp its opportunities to diversify its economy through means such as cultivating new industries. The development in Hengqin should also be utilized. Macau should also act as a platform between overseas countries and China to help foster deeper development of the country. Public administration reform and livelihood are also points worth noting, Ho added.

In addition to these items, director Zheng Xincong of the liaison office also added that Macau should perform excellently to embrace the silver jubilee of the Special Administrative Region (SAR). Highlighting the Chinese Government Work Report’s mention of the two SARs, he underlined that Beijing exercises special care for the SARs. He also reminded NPC and CPPCC delegates to build a strong sense of honor, responsibility and mission.

CPPCC vice chairman Edmund Ho pointed out that the spiritual core of the entire Two Sessions is inseparable from the comprehensive promotion of Chinese-style modernization and the comprehensive deepening of reform and opening up.

He added that Macau residents must not stay aloof or stuck in a mindset from decades ago, and become determined and courageous to comprehensively improve and optimize the business environment. He also instructed the government to improve its administrative efficiency.

Conceding that reform will involve difficulties, he warned that reluctance to change will only bring a lack of development and avoidance of reality.