National security education | Exhibition to highlight Macau responsibility on ‘road to national rejuvenation’

The SAR government is set to hold the second National Security Education Exhibition with a focus this year set on four key themes: “the road to national rejuvenation”, “staying alert to the challenges ahead”, “safety and development”, and “our responsibilities.”

According to a statement issued by the government, the exhibition will help the community to better understand the importance of national security.

National security education has been addressed by Chinese president Xi Jinping, who stressed the importance of the topic and urging for enhanced community awareness.

Xi noted that national security promotion involves co-opting the civilian population to fulfill their patriotic duty and be on the lookout for anything that could undermine the country’s stability.

The president previously outlined that “national security is of paramount importance for the people to live and work in peace and for realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.”

In the SAR, the Chief Executive – head of Macau’s National Security Committee – emphasized that the city’s education in national security should be strengthened via different types of publicity and educational campaigns in the community and in schools.

In particular, awareness about the legal aspects of national security should be promoted to the wider community, with all relevant departments taking proactive measures to prevent and combat different types of illegal activities that may harm national security or social stability.

The committee’s goal was to better implement the National Security Law, upholding President Xi Jinping’s major principle of “comprehensive national security.”

In April 2018, the government cooperated with the Liaison Office to organize the first National Security Education Exhibition in the region, where the late director Zheng Xiaoson urged the region improve its legal system to ensure a more effective enforcement of the local national security law.

The local government is currently working on new legislation to cover the proper etiquette for handling the country’s flag, emblem and anthem.

Among many other provisions, the proposal suggests that fines may be issued when national symbols are used for commercial purposes or for “undue ends,” such as private funerals, or when the national flag is deliberately altered, damaged, stepped on or set alight. Intentionally changing the lyrics or music of the anthem in a public place will constitute an offence, as will other forms of obvious disrespect.

Having already been discussed by the 1st Standing Committee of the Legislative Assembly, it is due to be submitted to the general legislature later this year for further consideration.

The National Security Education Exhibition will be held at the exhibition hall of the Handover Gifts Museum of Macau between April 15 and May 15. LV

