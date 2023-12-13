National security education to be implemented in 2024 academic year

A complete set of national security education supplementary teaching materials will be published in the new 2024-25 academic year, which will gradually be rolled out to all educational levels.

The compilation of the supplementary teaching materials will start this year, and samples have been produced for consultation with schools and teachers, according to the Education Council and Youth Affairs Committee yesterday.

According to the authorities, the supplementary teaching materials will help students understand the concept of national security.

In addition, to comply with Beijing’s patriotism education law, the SAR government will optimize the curriculum, teaching materials, and student activities based on Macau’s actual situation.

During his November Policy Address, the Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, said national security “is a very important assignment” for the Macau government, and that patriotic education “has a strong foundation in Macau.”

“Education on these topics has existed in Macau for so long,” he said. “I believe the same happens in Portugal, that students will be taught to be patriotic. This is the obligation of the citizens of any country. This is mandatory.”

Further details about the implementation of relevant curricula will be the task of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ).

DSEDJ director Kong Chi Meng said the new framework would not increase students’ study hours or add subjects to their workload. Rather, the new points would be incorporated into existing subjects.

The move comes after China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), debated a patriotic education bill this summer that would provide “targeted regulations” on how people in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan should promote national identity through education.