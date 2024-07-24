Nearly 2,000 fined for smoking in prohibited areas

Nearly 2,000 people were prosecuted in the first half of 2024 for smoking in areas where it is prohibited, according to the Department of Health. Inspectors conducted more than 130,000 checks targeting restaurants, airports, and casinos. The inspections found 223 people smoking in casinos who were fined, according to a department press release. Inspectors also noted 55 e-cigarette violations and 48 cases of missing no-smoking signs. Regarding alcohol, the Health Bureau reported 22 offences in the first six months. These included three cases of selling or giving alcohol to minors.

Related