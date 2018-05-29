New Beijing-Macau agreements inked

During a visit to Beijing, the Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, attended the launch ceremony the Beijing-Macau Cooperation Partnership 2018, where he called for “open-minded and innovative forms of cooperation,” particularly in terms of how to advance the MSAR’s participation in the Belt and Road initiative and in the development of the Greater Bay Area.

During yesterday’s ceremony, Chui and the Chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Ji Lin, witnessed the signing of three agreements regarding respectively: vocational training; Macau’s membership of the China World Tourism Heritage Promotion Alliance; and cooperation on winter sports.

The CE said since the inception in 2016 of the Beijing-Macao Cooperation Partnership program, the two places had helped encourage more frequent exchanges among young people and civil servants from both places, as well as patriotic education in Macau.

The government delegation arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a three-day visit. Prior to the launch ceremony of the Beijing-Macao Cooperation Partnership 2018, the delegation attended the 5th China Beijing International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), and the accompanying CIFTIS Global Trade in Services Summit.

The Chief Executive also held a meeting with the Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Cai Qi.

