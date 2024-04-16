New bus payment options for tourists

Tourists will have more electronic payment options for riding Macau buses from April 25. The Transport Bureau (DSAT) has coordinated with local authorities and bus companies to accept Alipay, Alipay Hong Kong and UnionPay Cloud QuickPass on non-local UnionPay cards. Riders can pay their fare by scanning a QR “Ride Code” displayed on buses. The flat fare is MOP6 per trip using these new methods. Discounts for transfers or multi-rides do not apply. Currently, over 93% of bus riders pay electronically using established local methods like Macau Pass and UnionPay.

