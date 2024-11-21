New face clearance system launched

Starting yesterday, those traveling frequently between the mainland and the two SARs for personal reasons no longer need to present travel documents at border checks, provided that they allow border inspectors to collect and verify their identifies via facial recognition, fingerprints and other personal information. This system introduces 20 “certificate-free” lanes for both outbound and inbound travel at the Gongbei Border and Shenzhen Bay Port. Travelers are reminded that mainland residents must present their permits when entering SARs. Residents of Hong Kong and Macau need valid documents when traveling to and from the mainland.

