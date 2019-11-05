New Government | Two to three secretaries will stay, announcement this week

The next Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, who has been elected in Macau and appointed in Beijing for several months, has been silent about his choice of government officials, but a source familiar with the matter told the Times the announcement of the new cabinet members “will most probably be made this week.”

Politicians and government officials heard by MDT, who asked to remain anonymous, agree that there will not be a full revamp of the government: two or three current secretaries will retain their positions.

Carlos Simões, a seasoned lawyer and president of the Macau European Chamber of Commerce, expects two of the five secretaries to stay.

Speaking recently to TDM-TV, Simões said that he believed Secretaries for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong, and for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, would be retained in Ho Iat Seng’s government.

His rationale was that both secretaries manage crucial portfolios. Leong has been working on the renewal of the gambling concessions, while Rosário has been involved in work on urban renewal, public housing and the Light Rapid Transit project.

To be fair, with the national-level policy of Belt and Road and the Greater Bay Area emerging, all secretaries have a lot on their hands.

Online English news outlet, Macau News, has compiled a list of names for each of the five positions.

For example, current Commissioner of Audit, Ho Veng On, Commissioner Against Corruption, André Cheong, and even Justice Fong Man Chong of the Court of Second Instance were named as possible choices for Secretary for Administration and Justice.

Other names suggested by the news outlet included Wong Soi Man, head of the Marine and Water Bureau; Tai Kin Ip, head of the Economic Bureau; O Lam, chief of office for the Office of the Chief Executive and Paulo Martins Chan, head of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

Regarding the possibility that Rosário and Leong will stay, commentator Larry So considers it reasonable. “They do have a lot of work on their hands,” So agreed. “In addition, a lot of rumors have been suggesting they’re staying.”

In terms of transport and public works, So said, “In Rosário’s area, there are works related to the renewal of the bus service concessions and the light rail.”

The commentator said the light rail project, even if not considered the project of the century, is one that has been long anticipated by the general public. “[Rosário] has also hinted the opening day before the 20th anniversary of the handover,” recalled So.

Additionally, So agrees that Leong might be staying, too. “His biggest task is the renewal of the casino concessions,” he pointed out. “But the project involves departments from other areas, so I won’t say ‘work’ is the main reason he’s staying.”

However, the situation is ever-changing. “Recently, Leong has been out of the limelight. He’s away from the camera,” said the commentator. And this might be interpreted as a signal that, on the other hand, Leong is leaving his post.

Similarly, in the social and cultural areas, So noted that “[Secretary] Tam has been rarely seen recently too.”

Political scholar Eric Sautédé considers that the quality of a person should prevail rather than the status of the person.

“It would be very interesting if the next administration chooses lawmaker Agnes Lam as the next Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture,” said the academic, supporting his view with the fact that the lawmaker had garnered more than 5,000 votes in the previous election.

Sautédé also thinks she has been doing a good job as the “neutral” lawmaker in the legislature.

All officials currently serving the administration when questioned about their prospects stated that they would focus on their current responsibilities, emphasizing the fact that the choice is with the new Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng. PC/AL