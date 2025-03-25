Brief

New leisure area in Seac Pai Van opens to the public

- Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - 6 hours ago No Comments 857 Views

The new Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia, Seac Pai Van, officially opened yesterday. Spanning around 2,730 square metres, the area features outdoor facilities for all age groups, including a children’s play zone with climbing structures and a 24-hour fitness area for adults. “The Municipal Affairs Bureau hopes to create diverse leisure environments with rich elements that meet the demands of the people living in the neighborhoods for leisure facilities,” the bureau said.

