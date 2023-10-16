New library’s budget, conclusion date unclear, says director of culture

The director of Culture, Leong Wai Man, has disclosed that the budget and expected delivery date for the future Central Library is still unclear, given design work is still underway, local media has reported.

Leong was asked at the post-event press conference of a recent Cultural Heritage Committee plenary about details on the future Central Library.

Leong’s bureau had commissioned three international architecture firms to submit drafts for the future structure. The tender was ultimately awarded to the Dutch architecture firm, Mecanoo.

She said the budget will only be available after confirming the majority of the design.

However, in March 2021, when the tender was released, the bureau set the budget at MOP500 million and pledged to finish construction in late 2024 or early 2025, according to media outlet All About Macau.

She said this was only a very preliminary estimate, “probably made alongside confirming the location of the new library.” The progress of the project has changed the former timeline, but updates will be announced in due course.

Currently, the bureau is focused on inspecting the mural on the former Hotel Estoril building, relocating the shrine next to the building, and conserving a tree next to the shrine, she added.

On the mounting of decorations for the pedestrianized Rua de Felicidade, commonly known in English as Happiness Street, using expansion anchor bolts that punctured the over-a-century-old architecture there, Leong said both her bureau and the casino operator had considered using independent poles. However, she said that would have covered the façades of the architecture and narrow available spaces.

She said the bolts will not be removed but saved for future use.

It was disclosed that committee members were largely supportive of the old district revitalization projects recently announced, with some suggesting that histories and stories of these districts be highlighted and carried forward.