New M8 mall expected to open soon

Macau’s city center is set to welcome a new shopping destination in the third quarter of 2024, with the opening of the highly anticipated M8 mall. The nine-story complex, developed jointly by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) and China State Construction International Holdings (CSCEC), will occupy a former dormitory for CTT staff located beside the Holy House of Mercy.

According to multiple reports, the 80,000 square-foot structure will feature six shopping floors and three basement levels, two of which will be dedicated to dining options. Three floors have already been reserved for the luxury retailer DFS Group, marking the brand’s first presence outside Macau’s integrated resorts.

Situated within the UNESCO area of Macau, this redevelopment project aims to make a positive contribution to the city’s life as a cultural and commercial landmark drawing cues from Macau’s heritage. The mall’s name pays homage to Macau, with the “M” representing the city and the “8” denoting the eight cultural heritage sites in the immediate vicinity.

The CSCEC project has already garnered several prestigious awards, including the Best Retail Development award at the International Property Awards 2024-2025 and Best Landmark Development (Hong Kong and Macau) at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards. M8 also holds the Guinness World Record for the largest curved stone-laminated glass panel, measuring an impressive 20.45 meters.

The mall’s opening comes on the heels of the recent launch of Macau’s Treasure Island Resort Shopping Centre (Galeries Lafayette Macau) earlier this year. Nadia Shaw