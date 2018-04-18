New Macau questions mutual recognition driving licenses

The New Macau Association is calling on the Chief Executive (CE), Chui Sai On, to withdraw the Executive Order announced on Monday regarding the agreement to mutually recognize driving licenses between the city and mainland China.

Yesterday the suspended legislator, Sulu Sou, handed an interpellation outside the Legislative Assembly (AL) for the Chief Executive to recall the relevant dispatch, stressing that there was no public consultation and that it did not provide substantial justification to the public.

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, has been authorized by Chui Sai On to sign the agreement concerning mutual driving license recognition with the Ministry of Public Security of China, according to a dispatch published in Monday’s Official Gazette.

According to the agreement, driver license holders in Macau will not be required to take an exam to apply for a mainland license. A similar policy will apply to driver license holders in the mainland when they drive for fewer than than 14 days in the SAR.

Yesterday, the New Macau Association criticized the move, calling it ”irresponsible governance.” Sulu Sou stressed that the guidelines stipulate that policies of major significance should be consulted upon accordingly, and that principles such as “encouraging fair public participation” and “enhancing transparency of consultation and capacity of responsiveness” should be followed.

“It’s conflicting with the government’s policy,” said the young lawmaker. “The policy [of mutual recognition of driving licenses] raises questions but the government did not listen to any public opinion. We cannot accept this, it is an irresponsible action by the government,” Sou told the press.

Thus, Sou called on the CE, who was present at yesterday’s AL session, to firstly, withdraw the dispatch of authorization, and secondly, to host a public consultation, allowing the community to deliberate and clarify the pros and cons within.

“I believe that this is a breach of principles of scientific decision- making and good governance,” Sou emphasized.

Sou raised a question as to the reasons behind the Executive Branch’s rejection of the statutory consultation, claiming that the mutual recognition of driving licenses is related to the direction and planning of the society – fitting into the definition of “policies of major significance” – stipulated by the Regulatory Guidelines on Public Consultations.

“We can predict that [there] is a big [political] power to push this policy. If it’s not any political power to push this policy, the government should [have given] more detailed information and reference to support this policy,” said Sou.

“There is a strong reason for the public to criticize and question [the matter],” he added.

Lam, Chui see no relation to any political factors

After Official Gazette notice was published, the director of Transport Bureau (DSAT), Lam Hin Sam, announced that a schedule has not been made yet concerning the signing of the agreement. Moreover, Lam claimed that the mutual recognition is absolutely unrelated to any political factors, and that the policy solely serves the purpose of aiding local residents when visiting mainland China. Questioned as to whether the government will call for an end to the agreement in case the number of related traffic accidents increase after the policy comes into effect, Lam refused to comment. Asked to comment on the matter by lawmakers Au Kam San and Ng Kuok Cheong, Chui Sai On said yesterday that the mutual recognition is not a result of “political pressure.” Inversely, he said, a study has been done before the measure was green-lighted.

