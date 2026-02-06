New Neighborhood allows eligible residents to purchase two units

The sales policy for the Macau New Neighbourhood in Hengqin has been eased once again, allowing eligible Macau residents to purchase two residential units, starting Monday, February 9. According to a notice issued by the Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone, the restrictive conditions for the sale of residential units in the New Neighbourhood are amended, stipulating that each eligible Macau resident may purchase up to two residential units. Other sales restrictions remain unchanged. As of the end of 2024, the Macau New Neighbourhood had successfully sold 1,388 residential units and 462 parking spaces. By that time, more than 2,500 Macau residents had already moved in.

