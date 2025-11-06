Brief

New public housing project completed in Zone A

- Thursday, November 6, 2025 - 9 hours ago No Comments 1,379 Views

The A3 plot of Zone A’s public housing project has been completed and temporarily received, according to the Public Works Bureau website. Covering 11,668 square meters, the development includes a public parking lot, commercial spaces, and social facilities, and will offer around 754 residential units. Together with A1, A2, A4, and A12 plots in the same district – part of the 2021 public housing applications – the five projects are expected to provide a total of 5,254 units, with A2 and A12 scheduled for completion in February 2026 and A1 and A4 in August.

Pin
Post Tags
Categories Macau