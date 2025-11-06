New public housing project completed in Zone A

The A3 plot of Zone A’s public housing project has been completed and temporarily received, according to the Public Works Bureau website. Covering 11,668 square meters, the development includes a public parking lot, commercial spaces, and social facilities, and will offer around 754 residential units. Together with A1, A2, A4, and A12 plots in the same district – part of the 2021 public housing applications – the five projects are expected to provide a total of 5,254 units, with A2 and A12 scheduled for completion in February 2026 and A1 and A4 in August.

