Two men arrested for smuggling meth through Macau

Police arrested two Malaysian men suspected of working for a cross-border drug trafficking group, using Macau as a transit point to smuggle methamphetamine. Authorities seized 718 grams of meth, valued at over MOP2.15 million. Intelligence identified the suspects as planning to transport the drugs via Macau International Airport. On November 2, after entering via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, they were intercepted at the airport. One suspect admitted involvement, stating he would earn about MOP19,000 for the operation. Police are continuing to investigate the drug’s origin.

