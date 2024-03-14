New road markings in Taipa cause ‘confusion’ among netizens

New road markings that the Transport Bureau (DSAT) is placing in Taipa have caused uproar on social media, with many netizens claiming the signs “make no sense” or that “they are confusing” or “hard to understand.”

At issue is a new type of road marking that the DSAT has painted on a section of road near the Rotunda de Leonel de Sousa in the direction leading to Ocean Gardens as well as near the roundabout.

The aim was said to be warning drivers to reduce their speed in the area, as there are several intersections with low visibility and a large pedestrian crossing.

In a statement, the bureau said the markings were implemented to reduce traffic speed in an area of heavy vehicle and foot traffic as well as to better protect those on foot who use the zebra crossing to access the flyover or the coastal promenade.

According to the same statement, the patterns of the new road markings will give drivers the visual perception that the lanes are getting narrower, reminding them to reduce their speed.

The “narrowing” patterns are also used in several other countries such as Japan.

While these did not cause much concern or comment from netizens, the use of painted rhombuses in the center of the traffic lane was the main cause of “confusion.”

In most of the comments reviewed by the Times on several social media platforms, users complained that the rhombus sign “made no sense.” Some also suggested the DSAT use more common and “easier-to-understand” signage such as that in neighboring Hong Kong, where the marking “Slow 찹駛” is used, meaning “drive slowly.”

The rhombus used by DSAT comes, reportedly, from the vertical road signage used in some jurisdictions, especially in North America. The sign presents a yellow background in a black outline and contains graphics or written information in the center, explaining the reason for the “warning.” It is not commonly used worldwide as a road marking.

Exceptions are made in some jurisdictions, although even in these cases, the “white diamond” marking has different meanings, including indicating a warning or caution, or a traffic lane reserved for a particular kind of vehicle.

In New Zealand, a white diamond painted on the road means, as similarly intended by DSAT, that you are approaching a pedestrian crossing. This is used when this crossing is not particularly visible to road users, such as when the crossing is around a corner or at the top of an inclined road.

According to DSAT, the marking was painted, “taking into account references from the mainland’s official standards.”

The Times found this marking is indeed used in mainland China to indicate any form of danger on the road ahead, including pedestrian crossings.

Reference material indicates that this pavement marking needs to be complemented by vertical signage explaining the warning. This signage is not yet installed at the location in Taipa, but DSAT was said to be installing it soon.