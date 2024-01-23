New rules for civil servant appointments in 2024

A review of legal provisions related to leaders and managers in the civil service is within the 2024 legislation plan, Ng Wai Han, director of the Public Administration and Civil Services Bureau (SAFP), has said.

The SAFP director was responding to lawmaker Lei Chan U’s written inquiry.

She added it will improve the processes for the selection, appointment, renewal and termination of leadership and supervisory personnel.

She said relevant laws have been in effect for some time and some of the provisions may not be consistent with the current actual situation.

Earlier at the parliament, Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong said the review must be conducted carefully, because an accountability system that is too strict will discourage civil servants from seeking managerial positions.

Echoing her superintendent, Ng said that while amending the law, consideration will be given to formulating an appropriate fault-tolerance mechanism so that officials can better demonstrate their sense of service and responsibility.

According to current laws, bureau-level leaders, department-level and division-level managers are appointed through a fixed-term appointment system, with the appointment period ranging from one to three years.

The civil service official said the system is designed for the actual situation in Macau.

It affects decisions on appointment renewals or terminations based on performance during the appointment period.

In terms of rewards, the official said, leaders with outstanding performance – and particularly outstanding work performance – can receive public commendations and rewards.

Supervisors are subject to the reward system applicable to civil servants’ work performances and receive commendations, merit holidays or bonuses.

A total of 71 supervisors were rewarded in 2022.

The SAR government has always had a legal system and enforcement mechanism for the appointment, management, punishment and reward of leaders and supervisors, she said. AL