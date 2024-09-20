New traffic arrangements near Macau Bridge to improve efficiency

In preparation for the upcoming opening of the Macau Bridge, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has announced a series of traffic adjustments and new routes to improve vehicle flow and efficiency.

According to Un Chao Wa, head of DSAT’s Transport Planning and Infrastructure Department, said, “The connection bridge links Zone A to the artificial island and it will open on September 21.”

The changes, which take effect tomorrow, include the opening of the new bridge connection and the installation of traffic lights on Estrada Circular Fronteiriça de Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau.

The bridge on Avenida de Bonança, which connects Zone A of the new landfills to the border of the artificial island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, will be opened for the first time.

This new connection is expected to contribute to better vehicle sorting and increased traffic efficiency.

As part of the changes, DSAT has provided recommended routes for vehicles traveling between Zone A and the artificial island.

For vehicles departing from the Macau Peninsula towards the Hong Kong or Zhuhai side, the suggested route is to enter the artificial island via the existing route, that is, the viaduct on Avenida Central in the East Zone.

For vehicles traveling from the Macau Peninsula to the West Parking Lot and Departure Lobby (first floor), the recommended route is to enter the artificial island via the Cinco da Zona Este and the connecting bridge on Avenida de Bonança.

Vehicles traveling from the Macau Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge to the Macau Peninsula are advised to enter Zone A via the connecting bridge on Avenida de Bonança and reach the Macau Peninsula via Rua Seis da Zona Este and Avenida Hou Kong.

Wong Kuok Heng, chief of the Division of Construction and Infrastructure of the Public Works Bureau (DSOP), said, “Vehicles will enter and leave the bridge through the temporary road. In addition, this modification will also increase the route of the Guangzhou-Macau Highway.”

Additionally, the construction of an underground technical gallery on Avenida Central da Zona Este will require temporary traffic diversions.

Vehicles to and from the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge will be redirected along Avenida do Mar de Espelho, Rua Cinco da Zona Este, Rua Seis da Zona Este, Avenida de Bonança, Avenida da Ponte Macau and Hou Kong Avenue.

DSAT has emphasized the importance of drivers paying attention to the temporary and visible indicative signs, as well as the changed traffic routes and designations during this transitional period.

“Roads in Zone A are still under construction, but it will be opened due to the need for road construction, and most of the roads that will be opened on Sept. 21 will be parallel. When the project is completed, the direction of traffic will be adjusted according to the road plan. In addition, we will start installing street signs on the newly opened roads in Zone A,” said Wong. Victoria Chan