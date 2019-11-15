New Vietnam-Macau air route to be launched

Vietnam’s national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will open its first direct air route between the capital city of Hanoi and the Macau SAR starting from Dec. 15.

The new route, first linking Hanoi with Macau, will mark Vietnam Airlines’ 17th route between Vietnam and China and its 62th international route.

With the frequency of one flight per day, the route will open up attractive opportunities for passengers wishing to visit one of Asia’s most popular travel and entertainment centers, Vietnam News Agency quoted the carrier as saying yesterday.

Earlier this month, Vietnam Airlines also announced its operation of the new air routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with China’s Shenzhen, with the first flights scheduled on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, respectively. Xinhua