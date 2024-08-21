Nightclub high leads to Coloane crash

A Hong Kong man in his 30s was arrested for suspected drug driving after crashing into a flower garden in Coloane, Friday. The driver, who entered Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, appeared disoriented and could not explain the accident when police arrived. Officers found white powder around his nostrils and upper lip, prompting a urine test that confirmed the presence of ketamine. The man admitted to using drugs at a nightclub in Hong Kong. Additionally, police reported two other cases of drunk driving in the region over the weekend.

