No name yet for 4th Macau-Taipa bridge

The 4th Macau-Taipa bridge is yet to be named, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) has said in response to an inquiry from the Times about the current status of the project.

“There is currently no relevant information to be released on the new bridge’s name,” the reply from DSOP reads.

The same government department also did not disclose any information about the construction status of the project. The Times has observed that only three sections of the main deck need to be completed so that the Pac On area in Taipa is linked to the Zone A of the new landfills.

In response, the DSOP told the Times that construction status updates are on the Bureau’s website.

However, on the DSOP website, the latest update on the construction dates is from Jan. 17 this year, when the Bureau announced the conclusion of all the pillars of the main structure of the bridge.

After this, the DSOP only made note of a construction incident in mid-July that occurred when a piece of the pre-fabricated structure tipped during assembly of one of the deck sections and fell, temporarily halting the works.

According to information from the head of DSOP’s infrastructure department, Ng Hong, provided during a media tour of the bridge construction site in August last year, the bridge construction should be concluded by the end of the first quarter of next year. RM