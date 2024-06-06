Non-resident deposits grow to MOP327b

Non-resident deposits grew 3.5% to MOP327.5 billion in April, while resident deposits increased 0.1% to MOP725.1 billion. Concurrently, public sector deposits in the banking sector rose 4.1% to MOP200.9 billion. Consequently, total deposits in the banking sector rose 1.6% to MOP1.25 trillion compared to the previous month. Loans to the private sector within the country fell 0.9% to MOP532.4 billion, while external loans grew 2.2% to MOP548.6 billion.

