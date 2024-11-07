Non-resident workers accountable for population growth

Macau’s population increased by 5,300 in the third quarter, primarily due to non-resident workers, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has noted. According to DSEC, females accounted for 53.6% of the population. In the first quarter, live births and mortality decreased by 132 and 525 respectively, while marriage registration cases dropped by 13. Neoplasms, circulatory diseases, and respiratory diseases were the top causes of death, comprising 36.8%, 24.3%, and 16.2% respectively. In Q3, live births increased by 57 compared to Q2, while mortality and marriage registration decreased. New arrivals from mainland China with one-way permits and newly granted entry increased by 29 and 118 respectively, while the number of non-resident workers rose by 1,263.

