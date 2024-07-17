Nongfu Spring condemns Hong Kong watchdog for ‘lacking scientific basis’ in report

Nongfu Spring, the largest bottled water producer in mainland China, has strongly criticized a report released by Hong Kong’s Consumer Council, labeling it as “extremely unscientific and irresponsible.”

The report “Taste, Mineral and Safety Test on 30 Bottled Water Products,” released by the watchdog Monday, claimed that the company’s product contained levels of a potentially harmful chemical that exceeded the EU limit.

In response, Nongfu Spring has demanded an apology from the watchdog for what they perceive as a baseless accusation.

The Chinese beverage giant revealed it had already issued a legal letter to the council claiming that there were errors in the report.

The beverage firm is demanding clarification and apology from the council, claiming its findings caused panic among Hong Kong and mainland consumers, as well as “massive” damage to its brand.

Nongfu Spring is also being sold in Macau supermarkets.

Shares of Nongfu Spring experienced a 2.7% decrease in trading value, reaching HKD32.60 in Hong Kong yesterday, following a 4.6% drop the previous day.

The Hangzhou-based company stated that the council’s evaluation of their drinking water was based on natural mineral water standards, which led to an inaccurate report.

Nongfu Spring’s bottled water contains three micrograms per liter of bromate, which is within the maximum acceptable concentration for natural mineral water set by the European Union.

The company emphasized that its drinking water fully complies with domestic and international safety standards and qualifies as a high-quality product.

Nongfu Spring criticized the Hong Kong watchdog for using third-party instead of domestic standards to evaluate drinking water produced and sold in China.

The company also pointed out that the report used unprofessional and misleading terms, leading consumers to misconstrue the safety of the product.

In response to media enquiries, the Consumer Council confirmed that it had received a lawyer’s letter from Nongfu Spring and that it is currently considering its options.