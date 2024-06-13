Northern Macau spending drive generates over MOP9m

A government-led campaign aimed at spurring spending in northern Macau has generated more than MOP9.55 million in secondary consumption since launching three months ago, according to authorities. The consumption drive, a collaboration between the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Northern District and the Macao Chamber of Commerce, attracted over 1,200 participating businesses, up from an initial 400. As of June 9, approximately MOP14.54 million in e-vouchers had been used through the campaign.

