Nude pedestrian fined by police

A Burmese person was caught on camera by social media users walking naked along Avenida de Horte e Costa on Wednesday evening. Following the viral video, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) disclosed that a related report was received at about 8:45 p.m. the same evening. Police officers intercepted the man, aged in his forties, on Estrada de Coelho do Amaral. He admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages and taking his shirt off, but could not remember how he came to be roaming the streets without any clothing. He was then fined by the police pursuant to the General Regulations Governing Public Places.

