Official says casino won’t be built in Boracay

A tourism official said on Tuesday that Galaxy Entertainment Group will not build a casino in Boracay, as had previously been announced. “Galaxy has said that they are now looking for another venue,” Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre said in a press briefing in Boracay.

“And when they find [one], then they just have to go through the process of accreditation and securing, again a new Pagcor temporary or a provisional authority, and the whole process will have to repeat. But that’s welcome news, that they’re looking for another venue,” Alegre added, as quoted by several media outlets in the Philippines.

However, the local partner of Galaxy Entertainment Group denied that they have abandoned plans to build an integrated casino and resort in Boracay.

Earlier this month, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said that he will establish Boracay as a land reform area once the six-month period of closure of the tourist destination concludes.

Last month, a license was awarded to partners Galaxy Entertainment Group and Philippine-based AB Leisure Exponent Inc. to develop a USD500-million integrated casino- resort. The president claimed to be unaware of such a concession and said, according to local media, that it would not benefit the Philippine people.

“There are no plans for a casino. Let’s stop it because it’s too much. There’s a casino here, casino there,” he said according to several sources. “Why would I give you a casino there? What will the Filipinos get out of it?”

