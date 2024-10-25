Oktoberfest returns to MGM Cotai from today

The “Cheers, Macau! Oktoberfest Macau at MGM” opens today. Set to run from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5, this year marks the 14th edition of the festival, which has welcomed over 180,000 guests since its inception in 2009, according to MGM.

Held on the roof terrace of MGM COTAI, this festival aims to capture the vibrant atmosphere and essence of Bavarian festivities. Supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office and the German Macau Business Association, Oktoberfest Macau promises an exciting lineup of activities. Guests can enjoy live performances by the popular Högl Fun Band from Munich, who will bring back the iconic theme song “Nei Hou, Macau!”

Attendees can indulge in authentic German cuisine, traditional Löwenbräu beer, alongside a variety of non-alcoholic options, traditional German food and beverages, carnival booth games, and cheer with our waitresses in traditional dirndl costumes. Admission is MOP150 on weekdays and MOP180 on weekends, with free entry for children aged under nine years old.

Join in as Macau celebrates its unique blend of culture and gastronomy at this year’s Oktoberfest. Cheers to an unforgettable experience! NS