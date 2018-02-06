OM to present a Valentine’s Day concert

The Macao Orchestra (OM) will present the “Valentine’s Day Concert – The Phantom of Love” at The Venetian Theatre this Saturday, featuring two singers who will perform melodies from movies and musicals. Under the baton of the assistant conductor of the Macao Orchestra, Francis Kan, OM will be joined by Portuguese soprano Sofia Escobar and young Chinese tenor Li Yi, the Cultural Affairs Bureau informed in a statement. In the concert, the Macao Orchestra and the two singers will perform a series of melodies including music from Aladdin, The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady and The Phantom of the Opera. Tickets are available at the Macau Ticketing Network and all Cotai Ticketing box offices.

