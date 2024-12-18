‘One-hour living circle’ to become reality

A “one-hour living circle” has been formed in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) thanks to the implementation of multiple policies and the construction of cross-border infrastructure.

The Y-shaped mega project, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB), connects the mainland province of Guangdong with the country’s two special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau.

On October 23, 2018, the HZMB officially opened. Over the past six years, the bridge has significantly facilitated interconnectivity in the GBA.

According to statistics from the border inspection department for the bridge, as of October 22 this year, more than 62.3 million passenger trips and over 12.76 million vehicle trips had passed through the Zhuhai Highway Port.

Traffic flow has seen a notable increase since new policies were introduced last year allowing eligible Hong Kong and Macau private cars to travel to Guangdong Province via the bridge without needing regular quotas.

On January 1, 2023, the northbound travel program for Macau vehicles officially came into effect, while a similar program for Hong Kong vehicles was introduced six months later. By October 2024, 34,214 private cars in Macau had been registered, and customs authorities had monitored and inspected more than 2.38 million vehicles.

Gongbei Port has long been the main passenger channel between Zhuhai and Macau. On November 20, 2024, it became one of China’s first ports to launch a pilot “card-free” customs channel. Since Macau’s return to China, Gongbei Port has processed over 2.2 billion entry-exit trips, with the maximum daily entry-exit trips reaching nearly 500,000.

The Hengqin line of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT), connecting the Macau SAR and Hengqin, Zhuhai, officially came into operation on December 2, 2024, further deepening integration between the two regions. Covering a distance of about 2.2 kilometers, the line has two stations – Lotus Station and Hengqin Station – with a total travel time of around two minutes. The train runs approximately every six minutes.

The implementation of multiple policies and the construction of cross-border infrastructure will promote Macau’s further integration into the GBA, enabling it to better participate in the region’s construction and development while sharing its resources and opportunities. CGTN